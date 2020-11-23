Southern Seven Head Start facilities to close temporarily

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Southern Seven Head Start announced they are temporarily closing all of its Head Start Early Learning Centers for the remainder of the year starting on Wednesday, November 25 after classes have finished for the day.
Classes will resume on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
The closure affects all Southern Seven Head Start Early Learning Centers in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union Counties.
Southern Seven said they made the decision to closes the Head Starts out of abundance of caution due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the region.
Leaders are hoping the closure will prevent and reduce the spread of the virus and keep staff, students and their families safe.
During the closure, teachers, parent coordinators and other Head Start staff will stay in contact with the families they serve.
