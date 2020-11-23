Severe storms possible Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms will spread into the Heartland late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Heavy rain and isolated hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday afternoon/evening. Another round of strong to severe storms are possible with it, but there are still some question marks if there will be enough energy left for storms to form on the front, due to the early morning activity. Needless to say, much to watch with this system. Until then, the weather will remain quiet for this evening and tonight. Lows tonight won’t be as cold as clouds increase, lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s.