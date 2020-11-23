Scott Co. Health Dept. uses new forms of communication for positive cases

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you get a text from your local health department telling you to give them a call, you might question if its legitimate or not.
Well, the Scott County Health Department said they are starting to communicate that way.
”We are seeing a large, dramatic increase in numbers, it has caused us to change some of the way that we do some things,” Scott Co. Health Dept. Administrator Barry Cook said.
He said the staff is having a hard time reaching people who tested positive or came in close contact with somebody positive.
“If they don’t answer we’re going to go ahead and shoot a text as well,” Cook said. “I’m not saying everything you get might not be a scam, but most of those aren’t going to be. They’re going to be from us.”
He said the department purchased five cell phones to help the contact tracers and staff to keep up with the high number of calls they make daily, since the department only has two phone lines.
“We’re so far behind right now because we have seen such a huge increase in numbers,” he said.
He said a month ago there were about 20 to 30 cases a day on average and now cases numbers are rising.
“We’re having days where we’re close to a hundred a day,” he said.
That’s just in a county of 38,000 people.
Staff nurse Diana Knutson said that’s why she and other staff members are working around the clock to make calls and contact trace.
”I personally have been doing seven days a week for the last month and it’s just you know it’s a lot,” Knutson said.
She said she hopes people quarantine correctly so cases can go down
“We’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing to try to help people get over this and not pass it to everybody else in the community,” she added.
If you’re unsure if the text or phone call from the Health Department is real or not, you can call them on their main line to find out.
