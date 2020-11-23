Redhawks to play #5 Louisville for 2020-21 season-opener Nov. 25

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As things continue to change at a rapid pace in this COVID-19 climate, Southeast Missouri and #5 Louisville agreed to play their season-opener on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m., CT at the Show Me Center.
SEMO’s original season-opener, initially scheduled to be played on Nov. 28 vs. Missouri Baptist, was canceled because the Spartans couldn’t make the trip to Cape Girardeau because of their quarantine guidelines.
That opened an opportunity for the Redhawks to schedule a big matchup with the fifth-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason favorite Cardinals.
SEMO, which is 0-2 all-time against Louisville, will host the Cardinals at the Show Me Center for the first time in 2020-21.
The teams last met on Nov. 10, 2017 with Louisville winning by a score of 80-40.
The Cardinals wrapped up their 2019-20 season with an overall record of 28-4 and as champions of the ACC with a 16-2 mark.
Louisville has the ACC Preseason Player of the Year in senior guard Dana Evans.
The Cardinals were the last top-10 opponent SEMO faced in 2017.
Limited tickets are available for sale to the general public for just $6 each.
Seating is limited to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
