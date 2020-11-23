Perry Co., Ill. reports 85 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | November 23, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 3:15 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 85 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

There have now been 993 confirmed cases in the county.

They are also reporting the deaths of two men in their 80s.

The newly diagnosed individuals include:

 1 female under the age of 5

 2 males under the age of 5

 3 females under the age of 14

 1 female under the age of 19

 2 males under the age of 20

 6 females in their 20s

 4 males in their 20s

 5 females in their 30s

 7 males in their 30s

 8 females in their 40s

 3 males in their 40s

 12 females in their 50s

 3 females in their 60s

 7 males in their 60s

 4 females in their 70s

 2 males in their 70s

 7 females in their 80s

 2 males in their 80s

 5 females in their 90s

 1 male in his 90s

There are currently 272 actives cases in the county.

To date, 701 people have recovered and 20 have died.

