Perry Co., Ill. reports 85 more COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 85 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
There have now been 993 confirmed cases in the county.
They are also reporting the deaths of two men in their 80s.
The newly diagnosed individuals include:
1 female under the age of 5
2 males under the age of 5
3 females under the age of 14
1 female under the age of 19
2 males under the age of 20
6 females in their 20s
4 males in their 20s
5 females in their 30s
7 males in their 30s
8 females in their 40s
3 males in their 40s
12 females in their 50s
3 females in their 60s
7 males in their 60s
4 females in their 70s
2 males in their 70s
7 females in their 80s
2 males in their 80s
5 females in their 90s
1 male in his 90s
There are currently 272 actives cases in the county.
To date, 701 people have recovered and 20 have died.
