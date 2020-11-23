One Heartland school will continue in-person learning amidst pandemic

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Vienna School District will continue in-person learning during the pandemic.
The school district has gone fully in-person throughout the first semester with no hiccups that lead them to go virtual.
High School Nurse Sherie Smith tells me it all started before the year began.
“For the student body and for the staff, we are so grateful to still be in person since school started in August,” she said.
Smith said the school has been successful in keeping cases down because everyone is on the same page.
“We met with teachers, just looked at the ways we could try and prevent. So we’ve done things from wiping down desk, we have additional hand sanitizers throughout the school, the maintenance crew, they are constantly cleaning and wiping down just door handles and water fountains just places that have a lot of contact,” she added.
Vienna Schools have seen 25 positive cases throughout the year between staff and students.
They have had up to 170 cases quarantined according to Smith.
Vienna Senior Emma Rush is happy she can spend her final year of high school in person and said her peers have done a great job following the guidelines.
“The willingness of kids to cooperate has been a lot better than expected because we all just want to be in person, and we want to be in school,” she said.
Rush says the school year is different and the new normal keeps changing.
“Wearing the mask obviously, we’ve done a lot of cleaning, lots of sanitizing everything after each class and walking in the hallways the same directions so you are only in contact with a small amount of people,” Rush said.
Teachers remind students to wear masks while in school and to socially distance.
Smith says all students and faculty are required to wear a face covering.
Smith knows students are better learners when in class.
“We see that students grades decline and then once they get back, they come back up. So I think for administration that’s been the sure sign that they officially want to keep in in person learning,” said Smith.
Vienna Schools will return back to in person learning right after Thanksgiving break.
The school said they have confidence In their measures and they have taken steps to keep faculty and students safe during the pandemic.
