New Madrid, Mo. man missing

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid Police Department is looking for a missing man.
Gerald Dale Haynes Jr. was last seen on November 19, 2020 near the intersection of Kingshighway and Mott Street in New Madrid, Missouri.
Haynes was driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado long wheel base, 2-door, two-wheel-drive pickup.
The truck has black fender flares and has Missouri tags 4SA-J21.
If you know of Haynes’s whereabouts contact the New Madrid Police Department at 573-748-5901 or your local law enforcement agency.
If you cannot call, you can also message the department’s Facebook page.
