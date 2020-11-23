New Madrid, Mo. man missing

By Jessica Ladd | November 23, 2020 at 8:48 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 10:14 PM

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid Police Department is looking for a missing man.

Gerald Dale Haynes Jr. was last seen on November 19, 2020 near the intersection of Kingshighway and Mott Street in New Madrid, Missouri.

Haynes was driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado long wheel base, 2-door, two-wheel-drive pickup.

The truck has black fender flares and has Missouri tags 4SA-J21.

If you know of Haynes’s whereabouts contact the New Madrid Police Department at 573-748-5901 or your local law enforcement agency.

If you cannot call, you can also message the department’s Facebook page.

