Marshall Co. Fiscal Court offers assistance to local restaurants

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Emergency Meeting of the Marshall County Fiscal Court was held Monday, to discuss the signing of an Emergency Executive Order by Judge Executive Kevin Neal.
The order, which was supported by all county commissioners, will allow the Marshall County Fiscal Court to provide certain items of personal property to restaurants in the county to facilitate outdoor dining options.
Tents will be made available in the next few days, and will be allocated to restaurants through the Emergency Management office.
“During this time when so many of our local restaurants are struggling to remain in business due to these orders from the Governor, we have to come together, step up and help in any way we can. Some of these small businesses don’t have drive through capability or outdoor seating like the larger chain restaurants have. This is so much harder for them and their employees to overcome.”- Judge Executive Neal explained.
Any restaurant in Marshall County who would like more information about obtaining a tent or other items, can contact the Marshall County Emergency Management office at (270) 527-4739.
