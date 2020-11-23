Man arrested in Graves Co. for meth trafficking

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On November 23, 2020 at approximately 11:30 AM, Graves County officers responded to 2473 SR 339 South, about two miles south of Fancy Farm.
Deputies were attempting to locate Daniel Munsell, 28 in reference to a failure to appear warrant out of Graves District Court.
Munsell was located in the bedroom, asleep, by the deputies and arrested without incident.
As Munsell was taken into custody, a bag of methamphetamine was found on his person.
A search warrant was obtained for the residence.
Once the search was conducted deputies located seven individual bags of methamphetamine with a total weight of approximately 17 grams, scales, numerous plastic bags, other drug paraphernalia, marijuana and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Munsell was lodged in the Graves County Jail.
His is facing the following charges: Failure to Appear in Graves District Court, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree - Methamphetamine - 1st Offense - Over 2 Grams of Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree for a child that was in the residence when the drugs were located.
