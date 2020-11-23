Man arrested during shots fired investigation in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - On Sunday November 22 around 2:38 a.m., the Jefferson County Dispatch Center received a report of multiple gunshots fired in the 14000 block of North Parkland Lane.
At that time, all Jefferson County Deputies on duty were on calls, so officers from the Mt Vernon Police Department responded to investigate.
While investigating the call, a witness directed the officers to a residence at 14065 North Parkland Drive and provided suspect information.
At the residence officers made contact with the resident, 36-year-old Justin W Hamilton.
During the contact with Hamilton he became upset and battered a police officer.
Hamilton was initially taken into custody for Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer.
Officers also located spent shell casings outside the residence.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Jefferson County Detectives responded to take over the investigation due to the residence being in the county.
Mt Vernon Officers remained to assist.
With assistance from Jefferson County States Attorney Sean Featherstun, a search warrant was issued for the residence.
During a search of the residence, firearms, ammunition, and surveillance footage were seized.
Hamilton was further charged with Possession of a Firearm without a FOID Card and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
Hamilton was incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center.
His bond has been set at $40,000.
