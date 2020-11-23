Local non-profit to host fundraiser to benefit area women, children and families

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local non-profit agency will be hosting one of the area’s longest standing holiday traditions, with a virtual twist.
Lutheran Family and Children’s Services (LFCS) will host the 32nd Annual Holiday Home Tour beginning Saturday, December 12, for all to see from the comfort of their own homes.
Christy O’Neal, Regional Development Officer with LFCS announced Monday that this year the organization who has hosted the Holiday Home Tour for 32 years, will be continuing its tradition, but with the health and safety of everyone in mind.
“As with everything this year, we’ve had to make some adjustments. But LFCS is all about family and we know how important traditions are to families, so we wanted to find a way to continue this time-honored tradition for everyone to enjoy. We want to give people something to look forward to, because let’s face it, we all need something to feel good about this year!”
The host for the virtual event will be Brian Gerau, President of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.
This year the tour will showcase seven homes that have never been on the tour before, each with their own unique beauty, charm and elegance, as well as the homeowner’s personal styles.
“We will not only be sharing these beautiful homes and all of their décor, but we will also be sharing traditions from each of the families”, states O’Neal. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know these families by hearing their traditions, and I’m sure everyone viewing will too!”
This year the tour will have two homes in Jackson and five in Cape:
1. Hootie and Tracy Bonner – Oak Ridge/Jackson
A country farmhouse, tucked away among some of the most beautiful scenery in Southeast Missouri, welcomes family & friends to sit in one of the many swings and rockers on its wrap around porch, and holds an impressive display of Christmas in every room throughout the inside.
2. Glen and LeeAnn Campbell – Cape Girardeau
This beautiful white house sits boldly on the hill at the end of the cul-de-sac against an amazing backdrop of trees, which perfectly hide the private pool area, and treats visitors to touches of Christmas around every corner inside, as multiple trees and themes are switched up from year to year.
3. Rob and Laura Younghouse – Cape Girardeau, MO
An inviting French provincial home that boasts an open floor plan, showcasing 12 foot ceilings throughout, plus an impressive 17 foot ceiling in the living room, which holds the favorite of many Christmas trees on display.
4. Bill and Sheila King – Jackson, MO
Country living nestled into three acres in the city, where a hint of the tropics give off a cool vibe around the pool, unique features, including a custom built stairwell, can be found throughout the inside, and personal touches give each room a life of their own.
5. Jake and Jeanne Muckerman – Cape Girardeau, MOJ
A hidden gem on the edge of town that hides a secret, magnificent view you won’t see just anywhere, which accentuates and makes the inside of this home become even more beautiful as the sparkling Christmas décor is displayed.
6. Jim and Sharon Borders – Cape Girardeau, MO
Undergoing a complete refresh this year makes this home feel brand new again. With so much natural light, sunshine streams in almost every room, including the 22 foot Great Room, and brings extra sparkle to all its Christmas décor.
7. Philip and Judy Cantoni – Cape Girardeau, MO
An impressive display of 9 decorated, themed trees are inside this beautiful home, with its amazing view of the Emerson Bridge from the back deck, while a large, open design inside makes cooking and entertaining easy as the family shares their Italian heritage and food traditions.
Tickets are available online only and can be purchased for $25 at www.lfcsmo.org/2020holidaytour or by texting HOLIDAY to 345345.
