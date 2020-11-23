KDPH issues food safety tips for the holidays

“Unsafe handling and undercooking of food can lead to serious foodborne illness,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Turkeys may contain Salmonella and Campylobacter, harmful pathogens that are only destroyed by properly preparing and cooking the turkey. Similarly, leaving leftovers out for too long, or not taking care to properly clean cooking and serving surfaces, can lead to other types of illness. We want to be sure that all Kentuckians know the steps they can take to help prepare a safe and enjoyable holiday meal.”