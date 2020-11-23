Jackson Co. reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified of 42 more Jackson County residents having contracted COVID-19 on Monday.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – one teen, five in their twenties, six in their thirties, three in their forties, one in her fifties, two in their sixties, three in their seventies, three in their eighties, and one in her nineties
• Male – five in their twenties, three in their thirties, three in their fifties, three in their sixties, one in his seventies, and two in their eighties
There are currently 414 active cases in the county.
To date, there have been 2,500 cases in the county, including 32 related deaths.
Thirty-eight individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 2,054 individuals.
