Humane Society helping provide resources to retain pets

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is looking to help out more pet owners to try to keep their pets at home and happy.
Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Executive Director Tracy Poston said COVID has hit them financially hard this year, as well as, keeping their facility at capacity with animals most of the time.
Poston said they turned to helping the individuals more by giving them resources and other tools in an effort to keep their pets at home and happy instead of giving them up for adoption during this pandemic.
“Tips and tricks they can try if they are having behavioral issues and things that we are trying to help them keep their pet in their home,” Poston said. “We had a lady, she found a kitten the other day, we gave her everything she needed to foster the kitten because she didn’t have a place to put the kitten. So being a little bit more creative of how we handle situation and what we are doing.”
Poston said they have some that even foster the pets for the time being and welcomes those that wants to try that as well.
They also have partnered with Red Star Food Pantry for those running low on food for their pets if needed.
