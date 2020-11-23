CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Are you at risk for having a Holiday Heart Attack this holiday season? A heartland dietitian says you could be unless you adhere to healthy holiday habits.
“Since we’re in the middle of a global pandemic, we want to make sure to be careful of what we’re eating during the holiday season.”
Registered dietitian Tori Mincemeyer says with this year being stressful for many, it’s easy to let yourself go over the holidays.
“It’s very common for people to almost hibernate during the holidays and it’s almost like we get warm and cozy. We want to stay inside the entire month of December if not more.
But this year, with gathering limitations and social distancing restrictions, she says to stay healthy we need to pay more attention to what we consume.
“Making sure that we’re keeping our stress levels as low as possible. Making sure to take care of our bodies through eating nourishing meals like with fruits and vegetables. Getting whole grains, things like that.”
She says it’s important to keep a high level of activity.
“Which can obviously help reduce stress as well if we are more active like going on a walk outside. Getting out of the house, getting fresh air.”
High levels of stress high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes are all health-related issues that can cause a holiday heart attack. Mincemeyer says that if you suffer from any of these situations, you should be particularly cautious of your actions over the holidays.
“So, people really need to watch their stress levels, because you don’t’ really realize how much of an impact stress can have on the body. So, we need to make sure that we are managing our stress and everything during the holidays and we also need to make sure we are incorporating vegetables with meals.”
Because these simple tasks will help you get on track to being healthier.
“These things can all help with reducing our stress and reducing our risk of cardiac events during the holiday season.”
Anchor tag The American Heart Association reports the number of heart-related deaths in the US increases by 5 percent during the end of the year holidays.
