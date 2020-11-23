Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 25 additional positive cases of COVID-19. (Source: Morgan Newell, WBTV)
By Jessica Ladd | November 23, 2020 at 7:26 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 7:26 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 25 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

November 20, 2020

1 Female child

1 Female in their 20s

1 Female in their 40s

1 Male in their 40s

1 Male in their 60s

November 21, 2020

1 Male infant

1 Female In their teens

1 Male in their 30s

1 Female in their 70s

November 22, 2020

1 Male child

1 Female in their 20s

1 Male in their 30s

3 Females in their 40s

1 Male in their 50s

1 Female in their 70s

November 23, 2020

1 Male toddler

1 Male in their teens

1 Female in their 40s

1 Male in their 40s

1 Male in their 70s

1 Male in their 80s

2 Females in their 80s

There have been 365 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

  • Four people who were a positive lab-confirmed case have died.
  • 317 people have recovered.
  • 38 people are currently isolating at home.
  • 6 people currently hospitalized

