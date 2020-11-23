Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 25 additional positive cases of COVID-19.
November 20, 2020
1 Female child
1 Female in their 20s
1 Female in their 40s
1 Male in their 40s
1 Male in their 60s
November 21, 2020
1 Male infant
1 Female In their teens
1 Male in their 30s
1 Female in their 70s
November 22, 2020
1 Male child
1 Female in their 20s
1 Male in their 30s
3 Females in their 40s
1 Male in their 50s
1 Female in their 70s
November 23, 2020
1 Male toddler
1 Male in their teens
1 Female in their 40s
1 Male in their 40s
1 Male in their 70s
1 Male in their 80s
2 Females in their 80s
There have been 365 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
- Four people who were a positive lab-confirmed case have died.
- 317 people have recovered.
- 38 people are currently isolating at home.
- 6 people currently hospitalized
