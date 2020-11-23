Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.
ISP forensic scientists are helping the Illinois Department of Public Health during the COVID-19 crisis by preparing samples, conducting tests and assisting with related paperwork. (Source: Illinois State Police)
By Marsha Heller | November 23, 2020 at 7:52 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 7:52 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 23.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,012 new COVID-19 cases and 76 additional deaths on Sunday.

Currently, there are 6,072 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout Illinois. Of these patients, 1,179 are in the ICU and 589 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Illinois is 13 percent.

A total of 656,298 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 11,506 deaths.

Currently, 9,801,419 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

In the past 24 hours laboratories have processed 92,437 tests.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.