Gov. Bill Lee, First Lady to pass out Thanksgiving meal boxes
Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee will distribute Thanksgiving meal boxes to Middle Tennessee families Monday, Nov. 23. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 22, 2020 at 7:47 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 6:35 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee will hand out Thanksgiving meal boxes to food-insecure families in Middle Tennessee Monday.

The meal boxes will be distributed in a drive-thru fashion, according to a press release.

The event details are as follows:

  • When: Monday, Nov. 23 at 12:45 p.m. CST
  • Where: The Well Outreach at 5306 Main St., Springhill, Tenn. 37174

Three Middle Tennessee non-profits collaborated on this effort: The Well Outreach, One Generation Away, and GraceWorks Ministries.

