Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 23.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 2,194 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Sunday.
A total of 158,100 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,787 deaths.
KDPJ will have updates on the state’s positivity rate, total number of COVID-19 tests conducted and the total number of recoveries on Monday afternoon.
