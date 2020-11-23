Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

In addition to escalating numbers of people infected with COVID-19, some sought out testing Friday in Louisville because of their plans for the holidays. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller | November 23, 2020 at 7:36 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 7:36 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 23.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 2,194 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Sunday.

A total of 158,100 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,787 deaths.

KDPJ will have updates on the state’s positivity rate, total number of COVID-19 tests conducted and the total number of recoveries on Monday afternoon.

