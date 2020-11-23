Former Parma mayor, 2 former city employees arrested for stealing city funds, forgery

PARMA, Mo. (KFVS) - Three former Parma, Missouri city leaders have been arrested in connection with an ongoing fraud and misappropriation of city funds investigation that began in 2018.
A former Parma mayor Tyus Byrd, city clerk Helen Frye and Water Supervisor David L. Thatch were arrested on Tuesday, November 17.
Byrd, 45, was arrested in Jonesboro, Arkansas on stealing $25,000 or more and forgery charges. Both are Class C felonies.
Frye, 54, was arrested in Lilbourn on stealing $25,000 or more and forgery charges.
Thatch, 57, was arrested in Parma on a Class D felony stealing charge.
All three have bonded out of the New Madrid County Jail.
Their next court date is scheduled for Monday, December 14.
An audit conducted by Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway revealed more than $115,000 was taken fraudulently over a four-year period from the city of Parma through payroll overpayments and improper payments and purchases.
During this time period, April 14, 2015 through April 16, 2019, Byrd and Frye were in office. Thatch was employed by the city from 2016 through 2019.
According to a probable cause statement, the state’s audit showed Byrd misappropriated $60,815.97, Frye misappropriated $46,325.56 and improper adjustments totaling $1,938 were recorded in the Water Supervisor’s account for activity for several months. Thatch was the lone employee of the water department during the time frame of the audit.
The audit also found that the officials primarily responsible for Parma’s financial matters -- the former mayor and city clerk -- falsified meeting minutes and financial reports to conceal the fraud.
In late 2018, the Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline received complaints about the operations and finances of Parma.
On April 16, 2019, a new mayor and two new aldermen were sworn into office in Parma.
That night, there were fires at city hall and at the former mayor’s home, during which some city records and computers were destroyed.
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department opened an investigation into the fires.
Court documents stated that both fires appeared to be suspicious.
Shortly after the fires, the Parma Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance formally requesting an audit.
