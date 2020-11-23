Fog And Frost!

Foggy and frosty Monday morning across the Heartland! Temperatures will range in the 30s with fog forming due to moisture near the surface from rain over the weekend. As we head further into the day, sunny skies stay around for a while before clouds start to move in during the afternoon. Today will be dry with high temperatures in the low 50s.
Tonight, an isolated shower/sprinkle can’t be ruled out in our northern counties but most areas are likely to stay dry. Tuesday remains calm until the evening hours when a strong low-pressure system moves over the Heartland. We will have to watch Tuesday night into Wednesday for rain and storms. There is a chance for a strong storm to occur.
As of now, Thanksgiving is looking dry but another system could bring rain on Friday.
-Lisa
