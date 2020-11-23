First Alert: Foggy, frosty morning

(KFVS) - It’s cold Monday morning with patchy frost and fog throughout the Heartland.
Wake-up temps are in the 30s.
Skies will be sunny this morning ahead of clouds moving in this afternoon.
Highs today will be in the low 50s.
Tonight an isolated shower or sprinkle is possible in our northern counties. The rest of the region will remain dry.
Tuesday will be calm with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Chances for more rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Strong storms are possible on Wednesday as a system moves through the Heartland.
Thanksgiving is looking calm and dry, but another system could bring rain on Friday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.