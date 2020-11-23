Firefighters talk Thanksgiving safety

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As Thanksgiving approaches, one thing to keep in mind is safety when cooking that delicious meal.
Firefighters see a lot of residential calls due to common sense mishaps, including frying a frozen turkey, which is a big mistake.
We spoke with Cape Girardeau Fire Department Captain Andy Matthews who said you need to make sure you are mindful of the procedures of cooking your favorite foods.
He also says not be in a rush so you can make sure to make those memories.
Most importantly, be aware of what you are doing.
“To be aware of objects that could be pushed close to an open stove, to an open oven-top,” Matthews said. “With the business of the holidays going on and the business of Thanksgiving, everybody around and stuff like that, you can grow lackadaisical and just to be aware, to be cautious and prevent and accident that can happen.”
Matthews said it’s important to make sure your fire detectors are working and you have a fire extinguisher ready as well.
“What’s important is spending time with your people and the time that you cherish,” Matthews said. “You want to be aware and so that way you can look back and make good memories instead of looking back and not having positive memories.”
