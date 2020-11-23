Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing Steele, Mo. man

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a missing Steele, Missouri man.
Billy G. Quinn, 72 of Steele, was reported missing at 7 a.m. on Monday, November 23.
Police said Quinn was last seen driving a dark gray 2011 Cadillac SRX, with Missouri license plate VA6Y1Z, and was traveling from Steele towards Wardell.
Quinn contacted his brother to tell him that he missed his exit and believed that he was in Sikeston.
Family and police have not been able to contact him since.
Police said Quinn has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
Quinn is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and a scar on his upper lip.
It is possible Quinn could be wearing a black leather jacket, button down brown shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Anyone who has seen Quinn or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police station of the Steele Police Department at 573-333-4101.
