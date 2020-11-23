Egyptian Health Dept. reports 39 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on November 23, 2020, of 39 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Female: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 50s, 3 in their 60s, 1 in their 70s, 2 in their 80s
o Male: 2 in their 30s, 2 in their 40s, 1 in their 50s, 2 in their 60s, 3 in their 70s, 1 in their 80s
Gallatin County
o Female: 1 in their 60s, 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress
White County
o Female: 2 in their 20s, 2 in their 40s, 1 in their 50s, 2 in their 60s, 1 in their 70s, 2 over the age of 100, 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress
o Male: 2 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s, 2 in their 70s, 1 in their 80s
o Please note: a male, in his 40s, has been transferred to their local health department
To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,140 lab confirmed positives, including 24 deaths.
White County has had a total of 586 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 204 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
