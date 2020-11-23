Deadline approaching for resources, funding available to state child care providers

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) are thanking the state’s child care providers and reminding them of safety regulations, key resources and upcoming deadlines for financial assistance, including one available to all regulated providers.
Gov. Beshear said that since 117 of 120 Kentucky counties are now in the “red zone” – having an average of 25 or more positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents – it’s even more important for providers to follow regulations to help stop the spread of the virus.
Kentucky has allocated more than $67 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to child care providers this year.
Funds have helped pay for operational costs and fund PPE and sanitation supplies.
Two more opportunities for CARES Act funding are still available for providers.
One funding stream supports the entirety of the Kentucky regulated child care population.
Dec. 1 is the deadline for all licensed, certified and registered child care providers across the state in centers and family child care homes to apply for a $130 per child stipend, based on their current enrollment listed with the CHFS Division of Regulated Child Care.
This is the last stipend of the state’s CARES Act funding for all current child care providers.
Dec. 1 is also the deadline for applications for the certified family child care home start-up grants.
The $2,500 start-up stipends are available for potential child care providers who want to become a family child care home certified and regulated through CHFS, operating for at least 12 months.
Department for Community Based Services Commissioner Marta Miranda-Straub said so far 35 participants have been approved for the grants, but more funding is available for additional new providers.
“This is a great opportunity for caring individuals who have been interested in opening child care programs and becoming business owners,” she said. “Kentucky has pockets of ‘child care deserts’ – child care shortages – in all areas. This was true even pre-pandemic. Working parents come to depend on small, safe in-home providers to care for their children while they are at work or school.”
The money can be used for a computer, safety materials, insurance premiums, zoning fees and other needed materials.
Read the current child care safety regulations here.
Child care providers can find further resources and support here.
