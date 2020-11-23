CPSEMO to celebrate GivingTuesday with donation day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri is responding to meet the needs of the locals in need by hosting a donation day in alignment with GivingTuesday.
These funds will be used to finish the construction of their new location at 40 S. Sprigg St..
Their spacious new home will allow them to better serve more clients, implement new programs, and offer more opportunities and resources for those in need.
Part of their new location will feature a patio constructed from bricks engraved with the names of donors.
Individuals and businesses who donate $100 or more will be able to have their name or the name of their business engraved on a brick that will be seen by all visitors of the new location.
Donations will also fund their essential programs and services designed to uplift and empower clients seeking housing assistance, education, employment, and other essential resources.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world and will kick off on Dec. 1, 2020.
CPSEMO participated in its first annual GivingTuesday in 2019, and its success inspired them to continue the tradition this year.
GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good.
Over the past eight years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to five, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday.
Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, every act of generosity counts.
GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 14.2 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved.
“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”
Those who are interested in joining the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit //cpsemo.org/events/giving-tuesday.
For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website.
