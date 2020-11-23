Christmas trees to arrive at Missouri Governor’s Mansion November 30

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2020 Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees will arrive on Monday, November 30, 2020, between 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
A portion of Madison Street will be closed during this time.
The tree that will be displayed on the Mansion lawn is a 40-foot Norway spruce donated by Doris Baker of Desloge, Missouri.
Baker decided to donate her tree because it became too large for her yard.
The trees for the Mansion interior include a 17-foot Norway spruce and a 10-foot white pine from Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann.
Missouri Department of Conservation staff will install the indoor trees, and Missouri Office of Administration staff will install the Mansion lawn tree.
The annual lighting of the tree will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. followed by this year’s Candlelight Tours.
The Candlelight tours will run until 8 p.m. on Friday and again Monday, December 7 through Wednesday, December 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Preparations for the Candlelight Tours are currently underway.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s tours will be by reservation only.
Additional details will be provided early next week.
