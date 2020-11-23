2021 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up goes virtual; 2021 Caravan canceled

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced some changes for upcoming events in 2021.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the 2021 Cardinals Caravan has been canceled and the 2021 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up will be held online.
The Cardinals hope to have players, alumni and staff back on the road to to visit fans in January 2022.
The Winter Warm-up will take place online from January 16 through Jan. 18.
The Cardinals said, even though the event will be online, players and alumni will interact with fans virtually.
Fans will be able to purchase autographed baseballs, personalized items and bid on autographed memorabilia or special experiences.
The Winter Warm-up is a fundraiser for Cardinals Care, which helps children in the St. Louis community.
