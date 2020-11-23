Airport travel reaches busiest days amid pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This past weekend were the busiest days for airport travel since the spark of the pandemic in March... despite the CDC’s suggestion to not travel.
“Our job is to make sure the airport is safe and reliable” said Katrina Amos, manager of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Amos said traffic has picked up the last few days and looks like it will continue for the rest of the week.
“Travel always picks up during the holiday so we did anticipate some uptick in traffic... It’s not pre-COVID traffic but it’s certainly higher than we’ve seen in recent months” said Amos.
Executive Director of Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Dennis Rouleau, told me before the pandemic most passengers traveled for business... now more are traveling for leisure
“Traffic is slowly creeping up... We’re at about 50% of traffic since last year” said Rouleau.
If you’re scared or nervous about the germs in the airport, workers say they wipe and spray high touch points throughout the day
“Small is better, you have less exposure than say going to a larger airport” said Rouleau
Despite the cleaning guidelines airports follow, most people say they still wouldn’t take the risk
“No. It’s too crowded and if social distancing is what we’re supposed to do... it’s impossible to social distance while flying” said Ymani Green
“No I wouldn’t do that, I would just try to stay home as much as possible. Symptoms vary with every person” said Abe Gonzalez
Neither Airport has assigned seating, but both require passengers to wear masks.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.