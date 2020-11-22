Pedestrian fatally wounded in Calloway Co., KSP investigation continues

LYNN GROVE, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred Thursday evening near the Lynn Grove community in Calloway County.
Thursday evening, a little after 6:00 p.m., Post 1 reconstructionists were called to the 6000 block of KY 94 W in Lynn Grove at the request of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
Preliminary investigation shows a 2004 Honda CRV, operated by Philip E. Berkley, 83 of Springville, Tennessee became stuck in a roadside ditch.
Residents in the area, Julie A. McCann, 51, and Fred L. Thomas, 66, came to Berkley’s aid.
While assisting Berkley, a 2020 Ford Escape, operated by Ruth K. Leatherwood, 76 of Murray, Kentucky, was traveling east on KY 94 W when she struck McCann.
After being struck by Leatherwood, McCann collided with Thomas who was standing near her.
McCann suffered fatal injuries during the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Calloway County Coroner.
Thomas was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Leatherwood was not injured during the collision.
Foul play is not suspected.
The roadway was shut down for approximately six hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire and Rescue, Murray-Calloway County EMS, and the Calloway County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.