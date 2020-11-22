Ky. reports highest week ever for COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,194 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
In addition, this was Kentucky’s highest week ever for new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous record week by 3,766 cases.
New requirements impact restaurants, bars, social gatherings, indoor fitness and recreation centers, venues and theaters, professional services and schools.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 2,194
- New deaths: 4
- Positivity rate: 9.19%
- Total deaths: 1,787
- Currently hospitalized: 1,533
- Currently in ICU: 389
- Currently on ventilator: 208
The red zone counties for this week can be found here.
Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations.
Those reported lost to the virus Sunday include a 69-year-old woman from Allen County; a 78-year-old man from Daviess County; an 88-year-old man from McCracken County; and a 62-year-old woman from Ohio County.
