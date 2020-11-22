First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Light rain will linger into the morning hours especially in southeastern counties (Bootheel, Tn and Ky) but by mid-morning we should be mainly dry. However, it will remain cloudy, chilly and breezy for much of the day as cool northwest winds kick in. Air temps look to remain in the upper 40s north to low 50s south for much of the day. Some partial clearing is possible by late afternoon in the west but not soon enough to warm it up…and tonight will bring clearing but calmer conditions and colder temps with some patchy frost and fog possible by daybreak Monday.