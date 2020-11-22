First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Skies will clear out from NW to SE early tonight….leading to a mostly clear and cold Monday morning. Light winds and moisture should lead to areas of frost and some patchy fog….but Monday will end up as a nicer day with more sun and less wind. Our next significant weather system will move in from the west by Tuesday evening.
The week ahead will feature a couple of wet systems. The first moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with rain and a chance of thunderstorms. SPC has much of the region in a level 1/marginal risk of severe with this. Damaging winds would be the greatest threat. After a breezy Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day is looking dry and slightly warmer than average. Late in the week an approaching upper trough will bring clouds and occasional rain showers from Friday into the weekend
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.