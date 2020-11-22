Fall Family Festival brings fun to scores of people

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fall Family Festival was held today at the Shawnee Park Center and featured hayrides, a bonfire, weenie roast, s’mores, hot drinks and more.
Scores of people came out and braved the brisk weather to enjoy the activities.
The event was COVID friendly and was held outside with representatives from various organizations helping out.
“It’s just a great opportunity for people to come out in the community, experience bonfires, hayrides and just enjoy hopefully the last bit of nice weather before the winter comes,” Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Coordinator Jen Rose said. “It’s nice when we are able to get these opportunities for people to enjoy each other and do things safely and enjoy it.”
The event is sponsored by Cape Girardeau Park and Rec, Southern Convenience Stores, Saint Francis Healthcare System and EPIC.
