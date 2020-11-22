Egyptian Health Department reports 22 more COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of two Saline County residents who have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Egyptian Health Department also reports 22 new COVID-19 cases.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Female: 1 in their 20s, 2 in their 30s, 1 in their 60s
o Male: 3 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s, 1 in their 90s
o Please note: a female, in her 40s, has been transferred to their local health department
Gallatin County
o Male: 1 in their teens
White County
o Female: 1 under the age of 5, 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20s, 2 in their 30s, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 50s, 2 in their 60s, 1 in their 70s, 1 in their 90s
o Male: 1 under the age of 10
To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,120 lab confirmed positives, including 24 deaths.
White County has had a total of 570 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 202 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
