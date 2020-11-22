Early Holiday shopping causes shortage of Christmas Trees

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you plan to decorate your house early for Christmas, you’re not alone.
Christmas tree shop owners in the Heartland recommend buying your tree early.
“People are tired of being inside. They want some happiness, and they want to decorate their home,” said Joannie Smith.
Owner of the Yule Log Cabin in Scott City, Joannie Smith, said at first, she did not know if she could open the Yule Log Cabin because of the virus, but Smith stated the demand for trees this year shocks her. She expects to be out of trees by next Sunday.
“Our sales have been up considerably, Everyone is in a frenzy to get their Christmas tree this year. It feels like its Thanksgiving weekend now,” said Smith.
Homegrown Christmas trees should have no issue with low supply, but farms with trees from suppliers may be gone quicker than you think.
“The earlier the better, we got about 15 less than what we were supposed to get,” said Nick James.
Field Supervisor of the Allen Farm in Buncombe, Nick James, explained they do not officially open until Black Friday, but people are already calling to come and get a tree. With the COVID-19 restrictions in Southern Illinois, he said getting in the holiday spirit may ease the stress of the pandemic.
“Get out, get some sunshine. Get some fresh air, and you are bringing a live tree in your house, so there’s going to be some aromas and some hopefully therapeutic benefits from that,” said Smith.
Both Christmas Tree Farms required guests to wear masks and social distancing when tree shopping.
