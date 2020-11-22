Chilly, gloomy Sunday

(KFVS) - Light rain will linger into the morning hours especially in southeastern counties (Bootheel, Tn and Ky) but by mid-morning we should be mainly dry.
However, it will remain cloudy, chilly and breezy for much of the day as cool northwest winds kick in.
Air temps look to remain in the upper 40s north to low 50s south for much of the day.
Some partial clearing is possible by late afternoon in the west but not soon enough to warm it up…and tonight will bring clearing but calmer conditions and colder temps with some patchy frost and fog possible by daybreak Monday.
There are two more rain chances for the upcoming week. The first will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a strong system pushing through.
Heavier showers and even a few thunderstorms look likely with this….but it should be exiting to the east by Wednesday morning.
After a dry and quiet Thanksgiving, more showers look possible from about Friday through the weekend as an upper trough approaches, although the details on this look changeable at this point as model solutions are still evolving.
