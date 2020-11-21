Saturday brings second highest day of cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The state of Kentucky saw 3,711 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released the new numbers in a press release. The additional 3,711 cases brings the states total case count up to 155,917. The governor also announced 20 new deaths Saturday, bringing the total death count in Kentucky up to 1,782.
“Today is our second highest day, just behind yesterday, with 3,711 new cases,” Gov. Beshear said in the press release. “We continue to be in exponential growth, which will threaten the health care capacity in this state. That’s why we’re taking action and that’s why we’re fighting back.”
Gov. Beshear continues to urge Kentuckians to adhere to the latest round of restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, saying the restrictions are necessary to stop the spread.
The governor also voiced concern, saying he’s worried Kentucky is reaching a point where there aren’t enough doctors and nurses to help those who are sick and who need their help.
“I know these steps are hard, but I want to thank the vast majority of individuals and businesses out there – many that are hurt the most by these steps we’re taking – that are stepping up, agreeing and doing it right, knowing that the future of so many lives depends on it,” added the Governor. “And there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, with two effective vaccines. We’ve just got to get there. Let’s make sure that we work hard to protect one another, make sure our most vulnerable are there to get the vaccine. So mask up, follow these steps we’re taking the next three weeks and let’s stop this growth of the coronavirus.”
Top counties with the most positive cases Saturday were reported in Jefferson, Fayette, and Warren. Counties seeing the greatest number of new cases were reported in Jefferson, Fayette, Oldham, Boyd, and Hardin.
Those reported lost to the virus Saturday include a 43-year-old, 72-year-old, and 83-year-old men from Jefferson County; a 67-year-old and a 73-year old woman, both from Jefferson County; a 79-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 80-year-old man from Carter County; a 79-year-old woman from Monroe County; a 73-year-old, 75-year-old, and 90-year old woman, all from Pike County, and an 80-year-old man from Pike County; a 76-year-old and 91-year-old from Madison County; an 86-year-old and 90-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 58-year-old man from Barren County; a 75-year-old man from Lewis County; an 87-year-old and 92-year-old man from McCracken County; and a 94-year-old woman from McLean County.
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long-term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.