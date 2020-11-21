Pedestrian hit by train in Zeigler

ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - According to officials at Union Pacific Railroad, a northbound train struck an adult male near IL 149 in Zeigler on Saturday morning.
The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. CT.
Union Pacific Railroad said they immediately reached out to emergency responders, who indicated the pedestrian died at the scene.
There were no injuries to the train crew.
The railroad is working with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and will continue to investigate the incident.
