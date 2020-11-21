Murray man dies after being struck by vehicle

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Friday, November 20, 2020 at approximately 10:15 p.m., Calloway County Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Highway 641 South for a report of an injury collision.
Preliminary investigation has indicated Shawn Burns, of Springville, Tennessee, was southbound on Highway 641 South in a Jeep Wrangler immediately prior to the collision.
Joshua Frost was standing in the southbound travel portion of Highway 641.
The Jeep Wrangler struck Frost, causing fatal injuries.
Joshua A. Frost, age 38, of Murray, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calloway County Coroner.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Kentucky State Police, Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services, Calloway County Fire-Rescue Department, and Calloway County Office of Emergency Management.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.