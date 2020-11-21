First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A weak front is sinking slowly southward through the region this morning and will introduce cooler and wetter weather for the weekend. Rain chances today will be mainly over our northern counties, and even there should be pretty light. From the Bootheel into NW Tennessee it may stay mainly dry (and a bit warmer) today. Highs today will range from near 50 north to 60 south due to the slow front. The best chance of rain will be overnight…with heavier precip expected….but rain should push off to the east Sunday morning so Sunday afternoon looks dry and cool.