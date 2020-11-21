First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A weak front has stalled over the region this evening, resulting in a wide range in conditions from cool and rainy north to mild and dry south. As a low pressure area moves along the front tonight rain chances will increase from west to east…with a band of heavier rain moving through toward daybreak. Rain should push off to the east on Sunday morning, leaving behind a chilly and cloudy but mainly dry afternoon and evening. Some partial clearing is possible in western counties Sunday before sunset, but overall it looks mostly cloudy.