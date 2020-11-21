First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A weak front has stalled over the region this evening, resulting in a wide range in conditions from cool and rainy north to mild and dry south. As a low pressure area moves along the front tonight rain chances will increase from west to east…with a band of heavier rain moving through toward daybreak. Rain should push off to the east on Sunday morning, leaving behind a chilly and cloudy but mainly dry afternoon and evening. Some partial clearing is possible in western counties Sunday before sunset, but overall it looks mostly cloudy.
The week ahead will bring a couple more rain systems, interrupted by brief dry spells. Monday and Tuesday look cool and dry, but another round of rain looks likely late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Another dry period is likely on Thanksgiving Day, with yet another round of rain late Friday into Saturday again. At this point no concerns about ‘winter precip’ at least in our part of the country.
