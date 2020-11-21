Egyptian Health Dept. reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | November 21, 2020 at 2:19 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 2:19 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of two Saline County Residents who have died due to complications COVID-19.

The Egyptian Health Department is also reporting 22 new cases.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 40s, 2 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s, 1 in their 80s

o Male: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 30s, 3 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s

Gallatin County

o Female: 1 in their 20s

o Male: 1 in their 30′s

White County

o Female: 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s

o Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 40s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,112 lab confirmed positives, including 22 deaths.

White County has had a total of 558 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 201 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

