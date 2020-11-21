Drive Thru Food Bank delivers food to 200+ families

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds lined up in the Dollar General parking lot in Jackson to get some groceries and essentials.
Volunteers from the Apostolic Promise Church and Dollar General teamed up to give away groceries and Dollar General goodie bags to 200 families in a drive thru type setting.
Apostolic Promise Church Pastor Timothy Lee said it’s important to help those that are in need.
“Boy just look at the line of cars and it stands out even more than what we thought of how many people would wait in line since 10:30 a.m. this morning,” Lee said. “It’s a blessing for us to be able to give back in a small way to people who are in need.”
Lee said he thanks all the volunteers who came out to help gather the items for these individuals.
“This is something our church has done several times in the past and has been very productive,” said. “Especially in 2020, it’s been a very challenging and difficult year for a lot of people, especially people that might need an item like this.”
The event was hosted by the Apostolic Promise Church.
