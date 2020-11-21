Christmas Craft Expo kicks off in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The 46th Annual Christmas Craft Expo kicked off their two-day event this weekend in Cape Girardeau.
They had dozens of vendors set up in the Osage Centre and A.C. Brase Arena building with hand crafted items for sale.
We talked with shoppers who said this was a great opportunity to find some unique items but felt safe while doing so.
“I think everybody is being very safe,” Autumn Clark said. “It’s not overcrowded, everybody is spread out, everybody has their mask on so, I feel safe. I’m glad something normal is taking place.”
One vendor we spoke with was 15 years old. She has crafted her own business and saw this as an opportunity to make some money.
“Grandma started teaching me and I just kind of went with it,” Kaelyn Olivia said.
“It gives everybody an opportunity to shop their local and small businesses and crafters,” Amy Woodall said. We are still being safe and social distancing in our masks.”
The Christmas Craft Expo hosted by River Valley Craft Club and will continue Sunday.
