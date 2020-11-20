What you need to know Nov. 20

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, November 20.
Today will mild and less breezy, but clouds will start to move into parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
An isolated shower is possible by late afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Rain chances increase tonight as a cold front pushes into the Heartland.
Scattered showers are likely on Saturday.
Showers are expected for the entire Heartland on Sunday.
No severe weather is expected, but it will be cool with highs in the 50s.
More rain is in the forecast next week.
- New COVID-19 restrictions are in effect in Illinois and Kentucky to help curb the spread of the virus.
- Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas-Aburto will miss the Fall 2020 Commencement due to being in quarantine.
- A local food pantry says Thanksgiving will be different this year, but it’s still doing every thing it can to make sure people have a meal for the holiday.
- The CDC pleaded with Americans on Thursday not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.
- Research has shown that any immunity gained after COVID recovery will most likely last for months, not years. It is one of the reasons some say the herd immunity approach to COVID-19 doesn’t work.
- Tyson Foods suspended top officials at its largest pork plant on Thursday and launched an investigation into allegations that they bet on how many workers would get infected during a widespread coronavirus outbreak.
- Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes.
- Orlando Hall, a man convicted in the kidnapping and killing of a Texas teen, was put to death just before midnight. Hall is the eighth federal execution this year.
- A 15 year old girl, who battled Leukemia and won, became Ballard County’s second COVID-19 death.
- Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 28.
- Crews battled a large brush fire in Union County, one of many that broke out on Thursday.
