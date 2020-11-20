Students get their buckets ‘filled’ with nice letters

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - As the pandemic rages on, it’s not hard to get discouraged but one teacher is working to lift the spirits of her students.
“Dear Miles, you are a great friend. You are a great person,” second-grader Miles Gray read. This letter was pulled from his collection of positive notes from classmates.
The idea was sparked from a children’s book teacher Kelli Dickerson found How Full Is Your Bucket? For Kids by Mary Reckmeyer and Tom Rath.
The book details how saying nice things fills a person’s bucket and saying bad things empties a person’s bucket.
Miles’s bucket is full.
“They’re letters to show kindness, support, bond with each other, and love,” he said.
Then, Miles read more letters, “Dear Miles, you are sweet, kind, generous, thankful. You are a good friend. I like your haircut. You are very good at heads down, thumbs up.”
Mom Natalie Cox said she loves the idea her son gets to experience.
“It’s really neat to see them get their self-esteem built up at such an early age and shown how good it feels to be nice to others,” she said.
Each letter is complete with a drawing. Each week, the ‘helper’ gets their bucket filled.
Brookland Elementary transitioned to virtual this week, but Miles plans to write letters to his classmates as soon as he goes back to class.
