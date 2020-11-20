More southern Ill. counties to be covered by 10th annual New Coats, New Hopes Campaign

CARTERVILLE, IL. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health and WIBH Radio station out of Anna are continuing with their 10th annual New Coats, New Hopes Campaign.
It is aimed at getting children in need of coats, with 100 percent of the donations given back to coats.
Southern Seven Health said they usually cover seven counties in the coat drive, but are reaching it out to almost 45 counties.
The coats will be given out by non-profit group, Operation Warm.
Those wishing to donate should can head over to Operations Warm’s Website.
No used coats will be taken for this drive, but Southern Seven Health will direct you to another organization who can take that used coat.
The deadline to donate is December 11.
