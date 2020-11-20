3 sought in chainsaw theft

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down three individuals involved in a theft at a store Thursday evening, November 19.
Deputies were called to the Tractor Supply location on U.S. 60 at approximately 5:30 p.m. to a report of a Husqvarna chainsaw taken from the store.
Store employees report they confronted three suspects before they took off in a new model black Jeep Compass.
The sheriff’s office released photos of the suspects sought. They hope, even with the grainy quality of the photos, that the public will be able to identify the individuals shown.
Anyone with information about the theft or identity of the suspects is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or to send a Facebook message to their page.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.